Paul Kehinde, Nigerian Para powerlifter, is dead
Nigerian Para powerlifter, Paul Kehinde, also known as Olumi Agberin, is dead.
Okay.ng gathered that the Kehinde, the current Paralympics and world record holder in the men’s para-powerlifting -65kg category, died at the age of 33 on Thursday after a brief illness.
He was also a former world number 1 Para Powerlifter, Olympic Gold medallist and Commonwealth Games Champion.
Details of his Kehinde’s death is sketchy as of the time of filing this report.