Lagos govt announces date for all Chrisland Schools branches to reopen

The Lagos State government has directed the reopening of all branches of Chrisland Schools in the state.

Okay.ng recalls that the government had ordered the closure of all branches of Chrisland Schools amid a controversy over the alleged misconduct of some of its pupils while on a trip to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, the Commissioner of Education in Lagos, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, in a statement on Saturday asked the schools to resume academic activities following a ‘review of the ongoing administrative investigation’ into the incident.

The statement reads: “The Lagos State Ministry of Education has directed that all Chrisland Schools shut for alleged misconduct of some students in Dubai be reopened from Monday, April 25th, 2022.

“The directive follows a review of the ongoing administrative investigation into the incident. Besides, it is to ensure that students are not denied access to learning when the new term begins on Monday 25th April, 2022.

“The State Government shut the schools for the safety of students and the staff and to ensure unhindered investigation of the incident.

“The Ministry of Education and other relevant agencies of the State, in conjunction with the school’s Parent Teachers Association, will be working on scheduled psychosocial support for the students.

“An extensive assessment of the school’s procedure, especially on external trips and excursions, is being made to identify safety gaps and prevent such incidents.

“Besides, the Ministry will launch the reviewed guidelines/protocols governing private and public schools across the state within the next one month,” the statement added.