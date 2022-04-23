Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, dies aged 83

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, is dead.

Okay.ng gathered that the monarch, who was 83, died between late Friday and early Saturday morning after receiving treatments at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

Details of his demise are sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

Adeyemi was born on October 15, 1938 into the Alowolodu Royal House of the famous Oyo town.

He was crowned on November 18, 1970, succeeding Oba Gbadegesin Ladigbolu I. He was known popularly as Iku Baba Yeye.