Lagos directs students to remain at home over #EndSARS protests

The Lagos State Government has asked all pupils/students in public and private schools to stay at home, following the tension generated by the anti- SARS protests.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, who issued the directive on Monday said the safety of pupils/students, parents and all staff working in schools was paramount at this critical period.

A statement signed by Head, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi, quoted the commissioner as advising parents to keep an eye on their wards and not allow them to be used as willing tools in the hands of those who might want to hijack the protests to unleash mayhem on the society.

The commissioner also encouraged schools to utilize other means of distance teaching and learning, among others, radio, television and online media as they had been doing during and post the recent COVID-19 lockdown.

According to Adefisayo, a new date of resumption for all classes will be announced as soon as possible.