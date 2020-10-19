News

Kano residents protest alleged killing of 17-year-old boy in police custody

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter October 19, 2020
1 minute read

A protest is currently ongoing in the Kofar mata area of Kano state over the reported killing of a teenager in police custody.

According to Amnesty International, the victim, identified simply as Saifullahi, was said to have been tortured to death.

Saifullahi, 17, was reportedly arrested on Saturday by the police during the pursuit of some suspects.

The protest was said to have started when the police took Saifullahi’s corpse to his parents’ house on Monday morning.

Amnesty International tweeted: “Protest is currently going on in Kano around Kofar Mata area, following the death of Saifullah – a 17-year-old in police custody in the morning. The protest against police brutality erupted after it was learnt that Saifullah was allegedly tortured to death by the police.

“Protesters have barricaded the main Kofar Mata road and set tyres on fire chanting songs calling for an end to police brutality.”

 

Tags
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter October 19, 2020
1 minute read

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button