NECO extends 2022 registration

The National Examinations Council NECO, has extended the registration period of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), for school based candidates to midnight of Monday, June 20th, 2022.

This was made known by the Agency Head of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani. The statement was made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

okay.ng reports that the registration period was initially scheduled to close on Monday 30th May 2022.

”State Ministries of Education, Principals, Commandants and all stakeholders are enjoined to note that there would be no further extension after that.

”The 2022 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) will commence on June 27 and end on Aug. 12. Candidates are to be examined in 76 subjects during the examination,” he said.