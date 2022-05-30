Ralf Rangnick leaves Manchester United

Manchester United interim Manager, Ralf Rangnick has left the club.

Rangnick will be taking up a new job as the Head Coach of the Austrian national team.

In a statement issued by Manchester United on its website, it read:

“We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months”

“By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

“We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career.”

Okay.ng recalls that the Manager, who was appointed on 29th November 2021 had failed to meet up to expectations at Manchester United.

The Red Devils ended the season at the sixth place, a position they finished the 2018/19 season at.