Alleged N2.9bn Fraud: Rochas Okorocha arraigned in court, pleads not guilty

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a presidential aspirant and former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Okorocha, who currently represents Imo West senatorial district in the National Assembly, was arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo on Monday in Abuja.

The former governor is being tried on a 17-count charge to the tune of N2.9 billion filed against him by the anti-graft agency.

He was accused of conspiring with others, including a member of the APC and five companies to steal from public coffers, although he has since denied any wrongdoing.

When the proceedings began, the lawmaker took a stand in the dock after which the charges were read to him.

In his response, he pleaded not guilty to the charges. The second defendant in the suit, Anyim Chinenye, as well as the five companies also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Okay.ng recalls that Okorocha was forcefully arrested by the EFCC when its operatives stormed his residence in Maitama area of Abuja.