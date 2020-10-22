INEC announces indefinite postponement of bye-elections in 11 states

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the indefinite postponement of the bye-elections in eleven states.

Okay.ng understands that elections were scheduled to hold on October 31st, 2020 in the six Senatorial Districts and nine State Constituencies.

However, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement on Thursday said the commission decided to postpone the exercise after a meeting held with 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja.

He said: “On Wednesday, October 21 2020, the commission notified the nation that having taken cognizance of the current security situation in parts of the country, a meeting with the 37 RECs will be held to evaluate the situation in the states and constituencies where bye-elections have been scheduled.

“Accordingly, the commission has decided to postpone the bye-elections in the six Senatorial Districts and nine state constituencies. This decision is in compliance with Section 26 (2) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), which gives the commission the power to postpone an election if there is reason to believe that a serious breach of the peace is likely to occur if the election is proceeded with on that date, or that it is impossible to conduct the elections as a result of natural disasters or other emergencies.

“The commission will continue to monitor the situation in all the states and constituencies, consult with relevant stakeholders and meet again in two weeks to review the situation and decide on a feasible date for the elections.

“The commission appeals for calm and understanding of the stakeholders and voters in the states where elections were scheduled. The safety of the voters, election officials and other stakeholders is paramount to the Commission in conducting elections.

“We are convinced that the country will emerge from the current challenges stronger while our electoral process will continue to improve.”