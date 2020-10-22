Edo govt announces review of 24-hour curfew

The Edo State Government, on Thursday, announced the review of the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state on Monday, following the violence that arose in the course the #EndSARS protest, which was highjacked by some angry youths in the state.

According to the review, the curfew has now been relaxed to commence from 4 pm to 6 am daily, starting from Friday, October 23, and would be reviewed after 72 hours, as against the 24-hour tenure announced when the measure was taken.

The state government, in a statement endorsed by the Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, appealed citizens to adhere strictly to the new directive.

The statement reassured that the Obaseki administration remained committed to the security of lives and property and further enjoined Edo people to go about their normal businesses and return home before the kick-off of the curfew.