No inmate escaped from Ikoyi correctional centre – prison official

A Correctional Centre Official on Thursday said that no inmate escaped from the attempted jail break at the Nigerian Correctional Service Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos State earlier in the day.

The spokesperson of the Lagos State Command, NCoS, Superintendent Rotimi Oladokun, confirmed the situation in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

NAN reports that some hoodlums on Thursday attempted to break into the Nigerian Correctional Service Centre, Ikoyi in Lagos in an attempt to liberate the inmates.

The attempt came barely four days after a similar, but successful attempt was carried out in Edo State during the ongoing EndSARS protest.

Oladokun further said the personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Command and other security operatives were on ground to save the situation.

NAN reports that the hoodlums in the Lagos attempt set fire on some of the buildings in the Correctional Centre in attempt to set the inmates free.

NAN also reports that security operatives of the Rapid Respond Squad had begun house-to-house search for the hoodlums that might be responsible for the attempted jail attack.