Former presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar becomes the first Nigerian to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Nigeria’s former Vice President and ex-presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

This makes Atiku becomes the first known Nigerian public figure to receive the vaccine.

This comes a few days after the special assistant of the former Lagos state governor, announced that the former governor, Bola Tinubu is overseas receiving the vaccine.

But till now, there’s no official press release that the former governor received the COVID-19 vaccine.

