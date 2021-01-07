Wizkid reportedly flew his Suya man from Lagos to Ghana just to continue enjoying his suya

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has reportedly flew his personal aboki Suya man from Lagos to Ghana so that he’ll continue making tasty Suya for him.

The celebrity singer who has been in Ghana, where he also celebrated Christmas Eve alongside his colleague, Burna Boy and British girlfriend, Stefflon Don, has take the unidentified Suya man to Ghana.

A member of Wizkid’s crew revealed this on Snapchat while sharing a video of the “aboki” preparing the spicy meat skewer.

