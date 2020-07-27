FG extends phase two of eased lockdown by 7 days

The federal government of Nigeria has extended the phase two of the ease of lockdown in the country by one week.

Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF), disclosed this a press briefing in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday.

He said: “We informed you two weeks ago that the process of submitting the 6th Interim Report and recommendations for next steps had commenced.

“The PTF has reached advanced stages of the process. It has also considered that due to the upcoming Sallah (Eid-El-Kabir) festivities which coincide with the expiration of the current phase, it would be prudent to extend by one week, from 29th July 2020 till Thursday 6th August 2020.

“It has accordingly secured permission to retain the existing guidelines until that date.”