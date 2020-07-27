Why I’m ‘dead scared’ of COVID-19 – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi says he is scared of COVID-19.

Amaechi made this disclosure while speaking during a briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday.

According to the minister, he is “dead scared” as he knows people who have died from the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “If anybody has ever seen me in public without this (referring to the Santiser), let the person raise up his hand. The reason is that I have seen people die of COVID-19, so I am dead scared.

“If you ask the last speaker, I refused to agree that we should open the railways. It is the pressure of those who want to participate in the forthcoming spiritual activities that made me accept that we will open the railway from Abuja to Kaduna.

“We don’t want to see how handsome or beautiful you are. Please wear for me a face mask, not a mouth mask. If you wear a mouth mask, the train will stop and you will come down.”