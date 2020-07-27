Buhari names railway stations after Tinubu, 22 other ‘prominent Nigerians’ [Full List]

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the naming of several train stations after 23 “prominent Nigerians”.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Ministry of Transportation on Monday.

According to the statement, the “deserving citizens have contributed to the progress and development of their respective communities and the nation at large.”

Below is a full list of the Nigerians who were conferred with names of train stations:

The Lagos-Ibadan with extension to the Lagos Port Complex at Apapa railway station

Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Apapa station)

Mobolaji Johnson (Ebute Metta Station)

Babatunde Raji Fashola (Agege station)

Lateef Jakande (Agbado station)

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (Kajola station).

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Papalanto station)

Prof. Wole Soyinka (Abeokuta station)

Aremo Segun Osoba(Olodo station)

Chief Ladoka Akintola (Omio-Adio station)

Chief Obafemi Awolowo (Ibadan station)

Chief Alex Ekwueme (Operation Control Centre)

The Itakpe-Ajaokuta/Aladja-Warri Railway