FG calls on states to remove Right of Way barriers to speed up power grid expansion

The Federal Government has asked state governments to remove the right of way (RoW) barriers to fast-track the expansion and strengthening of the national power grid.

Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, was quoted in a statement issued by the Office of the Vice President, saying this after deliberations at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday.

According to the minister, this is to avoid some of the recent disruptions in power supply in the country

He further said that some power projects which account for investment worth $137 million have been stalled.

“There is need for urgent attention on the issue of State Government’s approval on the Right of Way (ROW), which has hampered billions of Naira worth transmission projects that are meant to strengthen and expand the grid for better supply of electricity in the country,“ the minister said.

“Most of these projects were delayed because of gaps in the implementation of the Right of Way resolutions that State Governments are responsible for and there are currently 32 projects across multiple States stalled or that have been unable to begin post-approval.

“The projects account for an investment of $137 million that the Nigerian public is unable to realise value from due to these intractable issues.”

Right of Way (ROW) is the levy paid to state governments for laying optic fibre on state roads.