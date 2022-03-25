President Buhari attends the opening of the Umar Bin Khattab JIBWIS National Headquarters’ Mosque

This afternoon, President Buhari attended the opening of the Umar Bin Khattab JIBWIS National Headquarters’ Mosque at Utako, Abuja.

The tape-cutting event was coloured by dignitaries, including the Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan; the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello; the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar.

They had all observed their Friday Jumma’at prayer at the new mosque officially commissioned by the President.

