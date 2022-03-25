FG launches capacity building programme for indigenous startups

The National Information Technology Development Agency NITDA through one of its subsidiaries, Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI), in collaboration with Lotus Beta Analytics Nigeria Limited has commenced a Capacity Building Program for Vibrant Startups with the aim of supporting their Innovative capacities.

Held at the Public Service Institute (PSIN) Kubwa, Abuja, the training centered on Modernization of Legacy Solutions, Migration of On-Premises Business Solutions to the Cloud, Development of Cloud Applications and driving exponential revenue growth.

The Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa CCIE said the Capacity Building will help the Agency achieve its goal of creating more Innovation Driven Enterprises (IDEs) in line with the objectives of Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Pillar.

Represented by the Acting Director of Digital Economy Development Department, NITDA, Engr Salisu Kaka,noted that it was borne out of the Agency’s desire of ensuring the successful implementation of the Present Administration’s National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria (NDEPS) within the stipulated period.

Adding that, “the sudden increase in demand for software and online web-based applications among businesses as necessitated by the COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the growth of DevOps market and led to the growing need of DevOps solution among businesses to streamline the process of software application development by promoting collaboration between various entities of software development lifecycle.

Additionally, the rise in need for continuous and fast application delivery and increase in focus on reducing Capital Expenditures (CAPEX) and Operating Expenses (OPEX) drive the growth of the DevOps market. The global DevOps market size was valued at US$6.78 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$57.9 billion by 2030. Therefore,this collaboration is apt and timely in ensuring that our startups benefit from the DevOps market growth” he explained.

He urged participants to make the best use of the opportunity to tap into the growing DevOps market by ensuring that all learnings are translated into meaningful use to scale their businesses and contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

On his part, the Managing Director, Lotus Analytics, Mr Ademola Akinbode, who featured virtually said the programme will serve as a springboard to groom tech startups,is also expected to develop Nigeria’s Tech ecosystem.

Also in her goodwill message,representative of Nigeria Country Director Microsoft, Mrs Edu-Abasi Chukunweike,lauded the initiative,while pledging Microsoft’s readiness to providing the platform required to develop indigenous startups.