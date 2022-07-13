Cross River State increases salary of Judges, recruits workers

Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, has given judges in the state a reason to smile, after he approved the upward rewiew of the salaries and welfare packages of judicial officers.

Prof. Ayade announced the new salary package at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Calabar.

The new salary package takes effect from August 1, 2022, and the salaries of the state’s High Court judges will be increased by 100 per cent.

It was also announced that judges of the Customary Court of Appeal would have their salaries increased by 100 per cent, while those of Magistrates Court would be increased by 50 per cent.

According to Governor Ayade, any judicial officer sworn in will have their official car ready for delivery.