Tinubu lauds BUA’s Abdul Samad Rabiu on reappointment as President, France-Nigeria Business Council

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Abdul-Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, on his reappointment as President of the France-Nigeria Business Council by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Tinubu’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement shared via his verified social media channels on Wednesday.

According to the former governor of Lagos state, the BUA chairman over the past decades has continued to build industries across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

The statement reads, “Today, I celebrate one of Nigeria’s biggest industrialists and philanthropists, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Chairman of BUA Group on his reappointment by President Macron of France as President of the France Nigeria Business Council in Paris.

“This reappointment reaffirms Alh. Rabiu’s commitment to the economic development of Nigeria, and the confidence reposed in him by the council to unlock opportunities for business partnerships between Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy, and France – one of the world’s largest.

“Over the past few decades, Abdul Samad Rabiu has continued to build industries across the length and breadth of Nigeria, creating employment opportunities for tens if thousands and adding value to locally sourced raw materials in various industries from cement, sugar, agribusiness, ports operations, construction, amongst others as well as numerous social impact investments through his Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), and BUA Foundation.

“His recently announced 200,000bpd refinery and petrochemicals complex in Akwa Ibom in partnership with Axens of France is testament to his belief in the power of collaboration and the potential of Nigeria – Africa’s best kept secret.

“Congratulations, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu!“