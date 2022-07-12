Atiku congratulates BUA’s Abdul Samad Rabiu on reappointment as President, France-Nigeria Business Council

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Abdul-Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, on his reappointment as President of the France-Nigeria Business Council by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Atiku’s congratulatory message was contained in a series of tweets via his official handle on Tuesday evening.

The former vice president in the message said “Mr Rabiu has distinguished himself as an astute businessman who continues to create jobs and opportunities.“

“His reappointment again emphasises Nigeria’s role across nations in business and economy, among other sectors.

“I look forward to working with many amazing Nigerians like you to unite and rebuild Nigeria,“ Atiku said.