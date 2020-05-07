COVID-19: Lagos discharges 48 more patients after recovery

The Lagos State Government has announced on Thursday that 48 more patients after recovering from coronavirus disease.

According to the state ministry of health on Twitter, the patients – 16 females and 32 males – were discharged from the isolation centres in Yaba, Lekki, Onikan and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

“Today, 48 more patients were discharged from the Lagos State Isolation Facilities, having recovered fully and tested negative to #COVID19, bringing the total number of discharged persons to 406 in Lagos,” the tweet reads.