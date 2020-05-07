News

COVID-19: Lagos discharges 48 more patients after recovery

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye May 7, 2020
Lagos Isolation centre
The Lagos State Government has announced on Thursday that 48 more patients after recovering from coronavirus disease.

According to the state ministry of health on Twitter, the patients – 16 females and 32 males – were discharged from the isolation centres in Yaba, Lekki, Onikan and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

“Today, 48 more patients were discharged from the Lagos State Isolation Facilities, having recovered fully and tested negative to #COVID19, bringing the total number of discharged persons to 406 in Lagos,” the tweet reads.

 



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
3,145
Deaths
103
Recovered
534
Active
2,508
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 7:30 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,883,698
+66,316
Deaths
268,738
+3,901
Recovered
1,330,412
Active
2,283,954
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 7:30 pm (+01:00)


