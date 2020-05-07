HeadlinesNews

COVID-19: Nigeria reports 381 new cases — 183 in Lagos, total now 3526

Nigeria has recorded three hundred and eighty-one (381) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, May 7, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 183 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 55 in Kano, 44 in Jigawa, 19 in Zamfara, 19 in Bauchi, 11 in Katsina, 9 in Borno, 8 in Kwara, 7 in Kaduna, 6 in Gombe, 5 in Ogun, 4 in Sokoto, 3 in Oyo, 3 in Rivers, 2 in Niger, 1 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Enugu and 1 Plateau.

As of 11:20pm on 7th May, there are 3526 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Six hundred and one (601) patients have been discharged with one hundred and seven (107) deaths across the country.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
3,145
Deaths
103
Recovered
534
Active
2,508
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 11:30 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,905,478
+88,096
Deaths
270,123
+5,286
Recovered
1,334,510
Active
2,300,251
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 11:30 pm (+01:00)


