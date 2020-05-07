News

10 persons in Lagos gov house test positive for COVID-19

…Governor Sanwo-Olu and wife test negative

Job Ayantoye May 7, 2020
Less than a minute
Akin Abayomi
Akin Abayomi

The Lagos State Government has announced that 10 persons in the State House in Marina, tested positive for coronavirus.

The State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, made this known while announcing that governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife Joke tested negative for the third time.

Abayomi said, “I am glad to announce that COVID-19 Incident Commander Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the First Lady, Joke Sanwoolu have consistently tested negative for COVID-19 following three consecutive tests conducted on them recently.

“However, 10 persons associated with Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive to COVID-19.”

Furthermore, the commissioner advised all residents in the State to continue to embrace and observe all precautionary measures such as physical distancing, hand washing and other personal hygiene.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
3,145
Deaths
103
Recovered
534
Active
2,508
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 7:30 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,883,698
+66,316
Deaths
268,738
+3,901
Recovered
1,330,412
Active
2,283,954
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 7:30 pm (+01:00)


