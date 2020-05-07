COVID-19: 16 almajiris from Kano test positive in Jigawa

The Jigawa State government has announced that 16 more almajiri kids deported from Kano tested positive for coronavirus.

Abba Zakari, the state commissioner for health, made this disclosure in a press briefing held via Facebook monitored by Okay.ng on Thursday.

According to Zakari, out of the 45 samples sent for testing, 16 returned positive.

The commissioner noted that the state sent a total of 607 samples of the returned almajiris, and only 45 samples were ready on Thursday.

Zakari said the remaining 29 that returned negative would be united with their families soon, and each would receive N10,000 and clothing.

He also disclosed that the results of the remaining samples are expected any moment from now, while the 16 who tested positive would be transferred to the state’s isolation facility for treatment.