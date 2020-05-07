Gov Matawalle appoints new emir of Kaura-Namoda

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has approved the appointment of Sanusi Mohammed as the new emir of Kaura-Namoda.

Okay.ng understands that Mohammed succeeds his father, Ahmed Asha who passed away from COVID-19 complications on Sunday.

Until his appointment, Mohammed was the commanding officer, administrators battalion at the army’s 7 division garrison in Maiduguri, Borno state.

Zailani Bappa, media aide to Bello Matawalle, in a statement on Thursday said the appointment follows recommendation from the Kaura Namoda traditional council as enshrined in the selection procedure.

The statement reads: “His Excellency, Governor Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun) MON, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed as the new Emir of Kaura Namoda.

“The approval follows recommendation from the Kaura Namoda Traditional Council as enshrined in the selection procedure.

“Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed succeeds the late Emir, Alhaji Mohamned Ahmed Asha who passed away following a brief illness.

“Until his appointment today, the 40 year old Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed was a serving Major in the Nigerian Army.

“While praying, once again for the repose of the deceased Emir, Governor Matawalle wishes the new Emir a successful reign.”