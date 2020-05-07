News

Gov Matawalle appoints new emir of Kaura-Namoda

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh Follow on Twitter May 7, 2020
Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has approved the appointment of Sanusi Mohammed as the new emir of Kaura-Namoda.

Okay.ng understands that Mohammed succeeds his father, Ahmed Asha who passed away from COVID-19 complications on Sunday.

Until his appointment, Mohammed was the commanding officer, administrators battalion at the army’s 7 division garrison in Maiduguri, Borno state.

Zailani Bappa, media aide to Bello Matawalle, in a statement on Thursday said the appointment follows recommendation from the Kaura Namoda traditional council as enshrined in the selection procedure.

The statement reads: “His Excellency, Governor Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun) MON, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed as the new Emir of Kaura Namoda.

“The approval follows recommendation from the Kaura Namoda Traditional Council as enshrined in the selection procedure.

“Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed succeeds the late Emir, Alhaji Mohamned Ahmed Asha who passed away following a brief illness.

“Until his appointment today, the 40 year old Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed was a serving Major in the Nigerian Army.

“While praying, once again for the repose of the deceased Emir, Governor Matawalle wishes the new Emir a successful reign.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
3,145
Deaths
103
Recovered
534
Active
2,508
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 7:30 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,883,698
+66,316
Deaths
268,738
+3,901
Recovered
1,330,412
Active
2,283,954
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 7:30 pm (+01:00)


Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh

A reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng)
