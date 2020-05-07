Sacked Kano commissioner who rejoiced over Abba Kyari’s death contracts COVID-19

Former Kano Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Muazu Magaji, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Okay.ng recalls that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje sacked Magaji over indiscreet comments against Abba Kyari, the late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, Magaji apologised stating that his comments was misunderstood and never intended to celebrate the death of the late chief of staff.

On Thursday, May 7, the sacked commissioner announced through his Facebook page that he has been moved to an isolation centre in the state after his COVID-19 test returned positive.

He said: “Salam brothers and sisters I have been down for some days now, NCDC protocol activated. Need your prayers.

“Dear all, I do truly apologize for you not getting across to me on phone or msgs….I have been indisposed due to ongoing health challenges some of us going through in Kano.

“This morning my NCDC test is out. I have been confirmed Covid-19 Positive. And have been moved to one of the state facilities…pray for us!

“Going through a historical moment of our time. A time we will either live to remember or we will be remembered having lived in! Which ever applies Alhamdulillah!”