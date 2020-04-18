Coronavirus: Nigeria records 48 new cases in four states, FCT — total now 541

Nigeria has recorded fourty-eight (48) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 23 of the cases are from Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, 2 in Ogun, 1 in Oyo State.

As of 10:40 pm on 17th April, there are 541 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One hundred and sixty-six (166) patients have been discharged with Eighteen (18) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states plus the FCT: