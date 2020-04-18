Lagos health commissioner reveals facility where Abba Kyari died

The Lagos State Government has disclosed the facility where the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, died on Friday, April 17.

According to the state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, in a statement on Saturday revealed that the late Kyari passed on at First Cardiology Consultants in the state.

The statement read: “Mallam Abba Kyari died from complications of Coronavirus infection at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos,” Abayomi said.

“This hospital is a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, COVID-19 facility, accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) of the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

“As a basis for accreditation, First Cardiology Consultants established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of COVID-19, under the supervision of the Lagos State COVID-19 emergency response team.”

It can be recalled that Abba Kyari was buried on Saturday at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.