NCDC apologises to Ekiti for erroneously reporting new case in the state

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has apologised to the Ekiti State Government for erroneously reporting a case in the state on Saturday, April 18.

Okay.ng recalls that Nigeria had yesterday recorded 49 new cases in five states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC in the error update said 23 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 12 in Abuja, 10 in Kano, two in Ogun and one case each in Oyo and Ekiti state.

However, on Sunday, April 19, the agency backtracked saying that the number of cases in Ekiti remains 3 and not 4.

The NCDC tweeted: “Yesterday, we erroneously reported one new case in Ekiti. This was wrong and was caused by an error in the verification process. Therefore, as of April 18 2020, there are 541 confirmed cases, 166 discharged and 19 deaths. Ekiti state has 3 confirmed cases, NOT 4.

“We apologise to the Government of Ekiti State for this error. We remain committed to improving our quality control processes, to ensure accurate and transparent reporting of cases.”