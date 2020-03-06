News

Coronavirus: FG releases second tranche of N620m to fight disease

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh March 6, 2020
The Federal Government of Nigeria has released the second tranche of the N620 million set aside to tackle the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

With the release of these funds, the total amount released to combat the disease stands at N984m.

Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, Special Adviser, Media & Communications, to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The statement read: “The approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for the release of funds to tackle COVID-19 was an emergency and the process of releasing the fund was also an emergency as it was an unexpected expenditure.

“The process of releasing the second tranche has been concluded with the release of N620 million this morning, bringing total release to N984 million.”

On February 24, 2020, Nigeria confirmed its first case of coronavirus, who is an Italian man.



