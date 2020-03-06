Court prevents anti-corruption commission from investigating Emir Sanusi

The Federal High Court sitting in Kano restrained the Kano state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission from investigating the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

Justice Ambrose Lewis Allagoa of the court ordered the anti-corruption commission to maintain the status quo on its investigation against the monarch pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.

The court gave this order following an ex -parte application by the Emir of Kano, dated and filed on the 6th of February 2020 against the defendants namely the Kano State Public Complainants and Anti-Corruption Commission; its chairman, Muhuji Magaji RiminGado, the Attorney General of Kano State and the Governor of Kano State.

According to the court, the respondents were to be served with the order of the court through the first defendants.

The judge then adjourned the case to March 18 for hearing.

It can be recalled that the anti-corruption commission had invited Emir Sanusi to appear before it on Monday, 9th March 2020, to address allegations of fraud against him.

The chairman of the anti-graft commission, Muhuyi Rimingado during a press conference on Thursday said that a whistleblower had brought a case against the monarch over illegal sale of several hectares of land and that “proceeds of the sales remitted to the emirate council bank account can be traced to the companies of interest to His Highness”.

He explained that the investigations are not related to any other probe of the Emir.