Buhari reacts to killing of 47 persons by bandits in Katsina

President Muhammad Buhari has reacted to the killing of 47 persons in three local government areas of Katsina State.

Buhari in a statement issued by his senior media aide, Garba Shehu, said that he is deeply saddened by the latest development, and called on Nigerians not to despair because this administration is ever determined to defeat and crush these criminal elements taking advantage of the lockdown to attack their victims.

The President said he will not tolerate this large scale killing of innocent people by the bandits, adding that “in line with my commitment to security of the people, these attacks will be met with decisive force.”

President Buhari directed the security agencies not to rest on their oars or lower their guard which will create a vacuum for the bandits to strike.

While extending his sympathies to the families of the victims, he called on the people to show more vigilance by reporting the activities of criminal elements in their midst.