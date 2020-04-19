LUTH makes history as 68-year-old woman gives birth to set of twins

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba, has successfully delivered a sixty-eight-year-old of a twin (a boy and a girl).

The CMAC of LUTH, Prof.W.L Adeyemo, made this announcement in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, this is the first time in LUTH, Nigeria, and Africa.

The statement read: “LUTH has successfully delivered a sixty-eight-year-old primigravida (pregnant for the first time) with twin (a male and a female) gestation (Pregnancy) following an IVF conception. She was delivered through an elective caesarean section at 37 weeks gestation on Tuesday 14th April, 2020.

“The IVF & embryo transfer were done at an outside facility. She was thereafter referred to LUTH at early gestation and subsequently managed till term.

“This is the first in Luth, Nigeria and Africa. Mother and babies are well”