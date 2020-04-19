Coronavirus: WHO staff in Bauchi tests positive

A staff member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Bauchi state has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the commissioner of health in Bauchi state, Aliyu Mohammed, in a statement issued by Ibrahim Sani, the WHO staff member, who was not named, earlier travelled to Kano state before contracting COVID-19.

The statement also revealed that the building housing the offices of the WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has been sealed over the development.

“Following the confirmation of a staff of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Bauchi office who tested positive to COVID-19, the UNICEF/WHO offices have been decontaminated and are now officially sealed today, 19th April, 2020 by the Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed and the Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, as part of prevention and to de-escalate the spread of the virus in the state,” the statement reads.

“Available information revealed that the patient had travelled to Kano, therefore all his contacts both in Bauchi and Kano have been identified and isolated and they are under strict follow ups and surveillance.

“At the moment, UNICEF/WHO offices have been closed down for two weeks by the Bauchi State government.”WHO