BBNaija: Mike signs new endorsement deal with popular car brand, Mitsubishi

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards, has been named as the brand ambassador of a popular automobile company, Mitsubishi.

Mike disclosed the news through his Twitter handle, he wrote:

“Absolutely delighted to join the @MitsubishiNGR family. They dared to support an idea that most thought was crazy. To all the go-getters out there, this one is for us. #DriveYourAmbition #ManLikeMike”



