BBNaija: Mike signs new endorsement deal with popular car brand, Mitsubishi
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards, has been named as the brand ambassador of a popular automobile company, Mitsubishi.
Mike disclosed the news through his Twitter handle, he wrote:
“Absolutely delighted to join the @MitsubishiNGR family. They dared to support an idea that most thought was crazy. To all the go-getters out there, this one is for us. #DriveYourAmbition #ManLikeMike”
Absolutely delighted to join the @MitsubishiNGR family.❤️ They dared to support an idea that most thought was crazy. To all the go-getters out there, this one is for us. #DriveYourAmbition #ManLikeMike pic.twitter.com/APlevoj7sb
— Mike Edwards (@aireyys) February 25, 2020