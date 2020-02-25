BBNaija: Mike signs new endorsement deal with popular car brand, Mitsubishi

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards, has been named as the brand ambassador of a popular automobile company, Mitsubishi.

Mike disclosed the news through his Twitter handle, he wrote:

“Absolutely delighted to join the @MitsubishiNGR family. They dared to support an idea that most thought was crazy. To all the go-getters out there, this one is for us. #DriveYourAmbition #ManLikeMike”