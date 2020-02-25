Champions League: Napoli vs Barcelona – Official Starting Line Up

Napoli will host Barcelona in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie.

The Spanish club will face a tough task when they face Napoli at the San Paolo.

Barcelona has not won in Italy since April 2006, their last victory was a 1-0 win over Milan.

Here is the starting lineup for both teams.

Napoli starting lineup:

David Ospina (G), Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Konstantinos Manolas, Diego Demme, Fabian, Piotr Zielinski, Jose Maria Callejon, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne (C).

Subs: Alex Meret (G), Allan, Eljif Elmas, Sebastiano Luperto, Matteo Politano, Elseid Hysaj, Arkadiusz Milik

Barcelona starting lineup:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (G), Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Lionel Messi (C), Antoine Griezmann, Arturo Vidal.

Subs: Arthur, Neto (G), Clement Lenglet, Ricard Puig, Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo, Sergio Akieme