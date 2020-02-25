Sport

Champions League: Napoli vs Barcelona – Official Starting Line Up

Promise Amadi February 25, 2020
Napoli vs Barcelona

Napoli will host Barcelona in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie.

The Spanish club will face a tough task when they face Napoli at the San Paolo.

Barcelona has not won in Italy since April 2006, their last victory was a 1-0 win over Milan.

Here is the starting lineup for both teams.

Napoli starting lineup:

David Ospina (G), Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Konstantinos Manolas, Diego Demme, Fabian, Piotr Zielinski, Jose Maria Callejon, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne (C).

Subs: Alex Meret (G), Allan, Eljif Elmas, Sebastiano Luperto, Matteo Politano, Elseid Hysaj, Arkadiusz Milik

Barcelona starting lineup:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (G), Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Lionel Messi (C), Antoine Griezmann, Arturo Vidal.

Subs: Arthur, Neto (G), Clement Lenglet, Ricard Puig, Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo, Sergio Akieme



