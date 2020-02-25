Sport

Kano Pillars mourns team manager Kabiru Baleria

Promise Amadi February 25, 2020
Kabiru Baleria

Kano Pillars FC team manager, Kabiru Baleria is dead.

The Nigerian football club announced the death of Baleria through a statement issued by its spokesman, Rilwanu Malikawa Garu.

According to the statement, the 57-year-old passed away in Kano at Doctors Clinic after suffering from an undisclosed ailment.

He has been laid to rest according to Islamic rites.

Baleria was the former assistant coach of the national U-17.



