Kano Pillars mourns team manager Kabiru Baleria
Kano Pillars FC team manager, Kabiru Baleria is dead.
The Nigerian football club announced the death of Baleria through a statement issued by its spokesman, Rilwanu Malikawa Garu.
According to the statement, the 57-year-old passed away in Kano at Doctors Clinic after suffering from an undisclosed ailment.
We are sad to announce the death of our team manager, a former national team player and the former assistant coach of the national U-17 and U-20, Kabiru Baleria.
He has been laid to rest according to Islamic rites.
Baleria was the former assistant coach of the national U-17.