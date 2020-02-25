Kano Pillars mourns team manager Kabiru Baleria

Kano Pillars FC team manager, Kabiru Baleria is dead.

The Nigerian football club announced the death of Baleria through a statement issued by its spokesman, Rilwanu Malikawa Garu.

According to the statement, the 57-year-old passed away in Kano at Doctors Clinic after suffering from an undisclosed ailment.

@LMCNPFL @NPFLOfficial We are sad to announce the death of our team manager, a former national team player and the former assistant coach of the national U-17 and U-20, Kabiru Baleria. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/jEOepDmD93 — Kano Pillars FC Official (@pillarsfc) February 25, 2020

He has been laid to rest according to Islamic rites.

Baleria was the former assistant coach of the national U-17.