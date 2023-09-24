BBNaija All Stars Finalists: Meet the Top 6 Housemates – How to Vote

The highly anticipated Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars edition is drawing closer to its grand finale, and six remarkable housemates have secured their spots as finalists.

As the competition intensifies, viewers have the power to decide who will emerge as the ultimate winner.

Here’s your chance to meet the finalists and learn how to cast your crucial votes.

The Finalists

The journey through the All-Stars edition of Big Brother Naija has been filled with twists, turns, drama, and unforgettable moments.

From the pool of talented and resilient housemates, six individuals have emerged as finalists, each with their unique charm and fan base. Here are your Big Brother Naija All-Stars finalists:

Adekunle CeeC Cross Ilebaye Pere Mercy Eke

These finalists have demonstrated resilience, wit, and charisma throughout their stay in the Big Brother house, and now it’s up to the viewers to decide who will claim the coveted title of All-Stars champion.

Voting Guide for Big Brother Naija All Stars Finals

Your vote can make all the difference in determining the winner of Big Brother Naija All-Stars.

Voting is easy, and there are multiple platforms through which you can show support for your favorite finalist. Here’s how to cast your votes:

Website / Mobile Site: You can vote for your preferred housemate by visiting the Africa Magic website or mobile site at www.africamagic.tv/bigbrother. To participate, you’ll need to register with some basic information, including your name, surname, year of birth, gender, location, and cell phone number. Once registered, you can cast your votes online. MyDStv/MyGOtv App: If you’re an active subscriber with an eligible package, you have the option to vote for your favorite housemate through the MyDStv/MyGOtv App. Simply download the app and follow the voting instructions within the app to make your choice count.

Every vote counts, and this is your opportunity to support the finalist you believe deserves to win the Big Brother Naija All-Stars edition.

Make your voice heard, and let your favorite housemate know that you’re rooting for them.

As the excitement builds towards the grand finale, stay tuned to your screens to catch all the thrilling moments as the finalists battle it out for the N120 million grand prize.