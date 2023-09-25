Fire Breaks Out at Supreme Court in Abuja

A fire incident occurred on Monday morning at the Supreme Court in Abuja, raising concerns and drawing the attention of emergency responders.

The fire reportedly engulfed a section of the judges’ chamber within the premises of the apex court.

As of the time of this report, specific details regarding the incident remain limited, and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

However, emergency response teams are on the scene working diligently to contain the blaze and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

More details later…