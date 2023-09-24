Pere, Adekunle Secure Finalist Spots as Venita, Soma, Angel Get Evicted from BBNaija All Stars

The journey for three housemates on the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition came to an end on Sunday as Venita Akpofure, Soma, and Angel were evicted from the competition.

The announcement was made by the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during the live eviction show on Sunday.

The eviction decision was the result of a week of anticipation and speculation among both housemates and viewers.

The housemates nominated for possible eviction for the week included Adekunle, Pere, Venita, Soma, and Angel.

The competition is now entering its final stages, with CeeC, Mercy, Ilebaye, and Cross already securing their spots as finalists for this year’s edition.

Last week, the eviction show saw the departure of Whitemoney, Alex, Neo Energy, and Sholzy.

As the competition intensifies, the remaining housemates are vying for the coveted N120 million grand prize.