Big Brother has announced a change in the voting system in the BBNaija Lockdown reality television show.

Following the eviction of Tolanibaj, Wathoni and Bright O from the house, the Lockdown Housemates will no longer Vote for the Housemate (s) for possible eviction from the four who polled the least votes.

This is a new twist which has been requested for by fans since the beginning of the BBNaija Season 5.