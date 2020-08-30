Entertainment

BBNaija 2020: Breakdown of how viewers voted for housemates in Week 6 [Bottom 6]

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. Follow on Twitter August 30, 2020
Less than a minute
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 housemates
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 housemates

BBNaija Lockdown — Voting results for Week 6

Details of how viewers voted for their favourite housemates this week of Big Brother Naija Lockdown reality television show have been released.

Okay.ng had reported that Tolanibaj, Wathoni and Bright O were evicted from the BBNaija Lockdown House on Sunday.

Here is a breakdown of how viewers voted for six housemates:

Neo — 6.90%
Kiddwaya — 5.62%
Lucy – 4.41%
Wathoni — 3.57%
Tolanibaj — 2.75%
BrightO — 2.68%

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Tags
Back to top button
Close