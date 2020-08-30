Oyedepo: I’ll lay my bare hands on coronavirus patients, breathe into them for prayer

Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, has said he will lay his bare hands and breathe into any COVID-19 patients brought to him for prayer.

The cleric made this declaration during a programme in his church on Saturday.

He said, “Can you imagine anyone bringing a coronavirus patient to me and I won’t lay hands on him? Will I wear gloves to lay hands on them?

“I will lay hands on them; breathe into them; embrace them. What you carry is eternal life, it’s not human life. You should know that.”

Oyedepo continued by criticising those wearing nose masks and gloves to protect themselves from contracting COVID-19.

“You’ll now wear everything like a doctor, you have never been to a theatre in your life. You will be moving like somebody is under some attack. Someday, they will know that they have been deceived,” he said.

“They will all know that they have been grossly deceived.

“You’ve covered your mouth: do you cover it when you want to eat or there is no coronavirus when you are eating? I just look at it and say, ‘what is all this?”

This isn’t the first time the presiding bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide is making controversial remarks regarding coronavirus and government’s measures to curb the spread which included the closure of churches.