Banks in Lagos, FCT, Ogun can open from Monday — FG

April 29, 2020
The presidential task force on COVID-19 on Wednesday announced that bank branches in Lagos, Ogun and the federal capital territory can open for operations from Monday, May 4th, 2020.

Sani Aliyu, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, made this disclosed during a daily briefing in Abuja.

However, he noted that banking hours will be between 8am and 2pm in the above-mentioned states.

Aliyu said: “In terms of the banks, this continues to be a recurring issue for all of us. We have been in touch with the CBN governor.

“Moving on from Monday, banks will open and they will operate normal services from 8am to 2pm. That is six hours but there will be the usual restrictions.

“For instance, self-distancing and the use of temperature monitors, hand hygiene, and making sure the capacities of banking halls are restricted so that people do not come together.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
1,532
Deaths
44
Recovered
255
Active
1,233
Last updated: April 29, 2020 - 9:00 pm (+01:00)


