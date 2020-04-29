Lagos discharges 49 coronavirus patients

The Lagos State Government has announced the discharge of 49 patients treated for COVID-19.

The state Ministry of Health made this announcement on Wednesday via its official Twitter handle.

According to the ministry, the discharged patients consist of 28 females and 21 males, one of which was a Greek national.

They were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and the isolation centre at Onikan.

With the update, the state has discharged a total of 187 patients.