Buhari sends condolence message to Fintiri over mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded his condolence message to the Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State over the death of his mother, Hajiya Fatima Umaru Badami.

Okay.ng had reported on Wednesday the passing away of Fintiri’s at the age of 68.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, expressed his shock over the news.

The President commiserated with the family of the governor, the government and people of the State.

President Buhari enjoined Governor Fintiri and all those who mourn Hajiya Fatima, to be consoled by the knowledge that “she lived a godly life devoted to service to her immediate community and the less-privileged in the society.”

He prayed God to give solace to the mourners and accept the soul of Hajiya Fatima.