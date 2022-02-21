APC CECPC approves March 26 as new date for national convention

The Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved March 26 as the new date for the National Convention of the party.

This was announced by John Akpanudoedehe, national secretary of the APC caretaker committee, on Monday at a media briefing in Abuja.

According to him, activities for the National Convention would commence on February 24, 2022.

“After deliberation and agreement with the CECPC, we have agreed and approved that the activities of the party’s National Convention will commence on February 24 and terminate on March 26 at Eagle Square with the National Convention.

“In between the convention, we have agreed to have zonal congresses,” he said.