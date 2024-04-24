Politics

Rivers: Wike Loyalist Kamalu Rejects New Portfolio, Exits Fubara’s Cabinet

Adamu Abubakar
2 Min Read

Rivers State Commissioner, Isaac Kamalu, has rejected his redeployment from the Finance Ministry to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, citing the absence of peace in the state despite President Bola Tinubu’s peace pact last December. This comes hours after the resignation of Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Zacchaeus Adangor, who also rejected his redeployment.

Kamalu, in a letter to the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo, on Wednesday, stated that he cannot give his best in an atmosphere of rancor. Both commissioners are loyalists of ex-governor Nyesom Wike and had previously resigned in December amid a political crisis in the state.

The Rivers State Government implemented a minor cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, moving Adangor to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office) and Kamalu to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, without providing a reason for their redeployment.

Okay.ng understands that the development a sign of ongoing tensions between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The peace agreement initiated by President Tinubu last December appears to be fragile, as loyalists of Wike continue to exit the cabinet.

